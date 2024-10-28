CSBC Bihar Changes Website For Police Constable Results, Check Details

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has updated its official website domain ahead of the release of the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024. Candidates can now access and download the results from the new site, csbc.bih.gov.in. The previous domain, csbc.bih.nic.in, will no longer host the latest result updates.

CSBC is expected to release the results on the official website soon. The examination was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31 this year across 38 districts in Bihar. A total of 21,391 constable posts are open for recruitment.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the commission's new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, once results are released.

Step 2. Find the link for the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024.

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click on 'Submit.'

Step 5. Check and download the result.

Step 6. Print a copy for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Syllabus

The level of the written examination is equivalent to Class 10 (Matric) of the Bihar School Examination Board. The exam will include objective questions covering Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany), General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. The exam will consist of 100 questions, each worth one mark, with a total duration of two hours.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates aspiring for constable posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) by August 1, 2022, or possess one of the following: a Maulvi certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government, a Shastri (English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board of Bihar, or an Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the State Government.