Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Declared; Over 99,000 Candidates Shortlisted For PET

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam result 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now access the list of qualified candidates on the official website. A total of 99,190 candidates have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Category-wise selected candidates:

The category-wise selected candidates is as follows: General - 39,675, EWS - 9,915, SC - 15,870, and EBC - 17,855.

How To Download Bihar Police Constable Result 2025

Go to the official CSBC website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list.

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will now have to appear for the PET round, which is a key stage in the recruitment process.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Result 2024 Also Announced

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results of the Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) recruitment exam 2024. The merit list is available at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 305 vacancies for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector. Selected candidates will be appointed in the Level 5 pay scale, ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.



For detailed information and to download the complete merit lists, candidates are advised to visit the official websites - csbc.bihar.gov.in for Constable results and bpssc.bihar.gov.in for ASI Steno results.