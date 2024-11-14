CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

Bihar Police Written Exam Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the results for the Bihar Police Written Exam 2024. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website. Those who pass the exam will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment exam aims to fill Constable posts in the District Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units within the Constable Cadre. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 posts, including, 8,556 (GEN), 2,140 (EWS), 3,400 (SC), 228 (ST), 3,842 (EBC), BC (2,570), 655 (BCW).

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the notification or direct link to the "Constable Recruitment Result 2024."

Click on the result link.

Enter your application number, roll number, or date of birth to access your result.

Your result will appear on the screen.

The Board decided to administer the written test to eligible candidates in six stages during its meeting on May 16, 2024.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for the PET schedule, cut-off marks, and further stages of the selection process.

