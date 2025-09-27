CSBC Bihar Police 2025 Constable Result Declared, Download And Check Details Here

CSBC Bihar Police 2025 Constable Result: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable recruitment written examination 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the board - csbc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive of Bihar Police Constable aims to fill a total of 19,838 vacancies.

Over 99,000 candidates have been shortlisted for next stage of selection process - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and those who clear this test will be recruited in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Force.

The written examination was conducted across 627 centres in 38 districts and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared over six days for different phases. The minimum passing percentage required for clearing the exam is 30 per cent.

Download Directly Here - "Bihar Police Constable Result 2025".

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website of the board - csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Written Exam Results For Shortlisting of Candidates".

The result containing the roll-number wise details of candidates who qualified the examination will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

A total of 8,925 candidates and 8,930 candidates have been selected for home guard and non-housekeeper positions.