Video: Plumes Of Smoke, Fire Emerge From Aramco Facility Near Riyadh

A large plume of smoke and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, a witness told Reuters.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities about the fire. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
🇸🇦 That is a massive fire at a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 3, 2026
The facility was reportedly targeted by Houthi drones or missiles this morning, and footage circulating online shows enormous flames.
It's not yet confirmed whether a strike caused the fire.
As if the Middle East…
The fire comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's fire.
The Houthis said last week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco facilities.
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