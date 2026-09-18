Army Soldier Dies After Being Locked In Car, Set On Fire In Bihar

Army soldier Shatrudhan Yadav, a resident of Sahuka village under Ramgarh police station in Kaimur district of Bihar, died on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in an alleged attack 8 days earlier.

Following his death, a large number of villagers staged a protest in Ramgarh on Thursday, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

The protesters also raised questions over the police handling of the case.

According to preliminary information, Yadav had been called to Ramgarh over a dispute reportedly related to a financial transaction.

It is alleged that he was locked inside a Scorpio vehicle, doused with petrol and set on fire.

After the incident, the critically injured soldier was initially taken to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Considering his condition, doctors subsequently referred him to an Army hospital in Lucknow, where he died during treatment.

News of Yadav's death triggered anger in Sahuka village. On Thursday, a large number of residents marched towards Ramgarh, raising slogans against the police administration and demanding stringent punishment for those responsible.

The protesters blocked the road at Durga Chowk, disrupting traffic for around five hours.

Some protesters also gathered near the Ramgarh police station and threatened to lay siege to the premises.

In view of the tense situation, additional security personnel were deployed at key locations in Ramgarh.

The SDM and DSP also remained at the spot along with other police officials as efforts were made to pacify the protesters.

SP Shikhar Chaudhary assured the protesters that action would be taken against those found guilty.

He also promised an inquiry into the role of the Station House Officer (SHO).

According to police, seven people have been named as accused in connection with the incident.

Three have been arrested and sent to jail, while four others remain absconding.

Police said efforts were underway to locate and arrest the remaining accused.

Following the assurances given by the SP, the protesters called off their demonstration.

Traffic movement returned to normal after approximately five hours.

The police are continuing their investigation into the alleged attack, including the circumstances surrounding the financial dispute and the role of each of the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)