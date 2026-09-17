'Vijay Is Rocking The Assembly': Nani Praises The Actor's Political Journey

Nani, who is in Chennai for the promotional press meet of The Paradise, spoke about Vijay's political journey and his connection with the people of Tamil Nadu.

The actor said Vijay's popularity goes beyond his stardom and box-office success, pointing to the trust he has built over the years.

"It's not just about his stardom or box-office success. The people of Tamil Nadu have built trust with Vijay sir over the years. They feel like they know him and feel like he is part of their family. That clearly shows the trust they have in him. From whatever I've seen online, he's rocking the show in the Assembly. I hope his next few years of rule are amazing and that the people of Tamil Nadu are proved right in their choice."

Nani had also congratulated Vijay when he won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening at our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear."

Nani On Why He Doesn't Call His Films 'Pan India'

During the press meet, Nani also spoke about the way films from different industries are described.

He pointed out that when a Hindi film does well, it is usually called a Hindi film, while a successful South Indian film is often labelled a Pan India film.

"When a Hindi film works well, we call it a Hindi Film...But when a South Indian film works, we call it a Pan-India film. So, I don't want to call my films... Pan Indian Films."

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the slums and introduces Nani as Jadal, a fierce tribal leader. He will lock horns with Raghav Juyal's character, Vikram Maalik.

The Paradise is set to hit cinemas on September 24, 2026.

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