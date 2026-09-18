'Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan Are Not Called Pan-Indian': Nani Questions Why South Films Get The "Pan-India" Tag

Nani has questioned the way the term pan-India is used for films, especially when it comes to movies from South India. The actor, currently promoting his upcoming film The Paradise, said he does not want his movie labelled a pan-India film.

His comments came as The Paradise nears its release. During a promotional event, Nani pointed out that successful Hindi films are still called Hindi films even when they perform well in Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam markets. He questioned why South Indian films are given the pan-India tag when they reach audiences across India. Nani said he has always asked his teams not to use this label for his films.

Speaking at The Paradise' Chennai press meet, Nani said, “I say don't call my film a pan Indian because I ideally don't want any film to be called pan Indian. For example, a Hindi film comes, becomes a big success in the Telugu version, in the Tamil version, in the Malayalam version; that Hindi film is not called pan Indian. It's still called a Hindi film.”

“We see Jawan or Pathaan doing very well in the Tamil version, in the Telugu version. It is not called pan Indian. It's still called a Hindi film. But a Telugu film does well across the country, it is called a pan Indian. I don't understand the word pan-Indian. Why is it introduced for the South Indian films? Why isn't it used for Hindi films? So generally, I've always said, for every film, I have said Please don't call my film pan Indian.”

Nani said he cannot stop people from calling films pan Indian, even though he doesn't feel the term suits his movies. For him, reaching viewers in different parts of the country is simply about connecting with more people, rather than adding a special label to the film.

The actor added that he can ask people not to use the pan-Indian tag for his movies, but the final choice is not in his hands. He can only share his view and ask others to understand why he prefers his films to be described without that label.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with the filmmaker after their 2023 hit Dasara. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.

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