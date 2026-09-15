"Bring It On": Sonali Kulkarni Reacts To <i>Paradise</i> Role Comparison With <i>Baahubali's</i> Sivagami Devi

Sonali Kulkarni is all set to essay yet another powerful character in Srikanth Odela's period-action drama The Paradise. The actress plays Nani's onscreen mother, and her brief glimpse in the film's trailer has already generated buzz.

What also began with it was a comparison of Sonali Kulkarni's upcoming character with Sivagami Devi, played by Ramya Krishnan in the Baahubali franchise.

One hard-hitting line in the trailer, where she says "Son of a prostitute", reveals an unflinching female presence in the world of The Paradise, intriguing viewers further as to how her character will shape up.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sonali Kulkarni opened up about why every female actor will be bound to feel 'jealous' of her The Paradise role.

Why The Comparison?

Parallels have been drawn between Sonali Kulkarni's fierce mother avatar in The Paradise and the commanding significance of Sivagami Devi's role in Baahubali.

Just like Sivagami Devi's fearless and authoritative presence in Baahubali, where she drove the fate of the kingdom and her children, Sonali Kulkarni's role as the protagonist Jadal's (Nani) mother brings emotional depth to the plot, anchoring the film's story with layers of pain and redemption.

On being asked if she is aware of the comparisons, Sonali Kulkarni says, "A little early to disclose my character, but I would say that once The Paradise is out, we will have no other character to compare with mine. It's a fabulous track. She's a wonderful woman. You want such women in society today. She's very inspiring, and at the same time your heart goes out to her."

She adds, "I think many female actors are going to feel jealous of me once they see The Paradise. It's a fabulous character. I'm all set to say bring it on, bring on the jealousy. I want to smell it well."

Back when the first posters and looks were revealed, a close production source told a media house, "Sonali Kulkarni's character is one of the most powerful in Indian cinema. Playing the mother of the protagonist, Sonali's character can best be described as the Sivagami of today's times."

On Filming In The South

Having now worked across languages from Marathi and Hindi to Telugu, the actress also learnt Telugu for The Paradise. She opened up about the different ways of working across industries.

Sonali Kulkarni says, "I must say, the way they work is unique because they respect the director. I have heard no one calling him Srikanth. I was probably the only person on set who did. The first time I said it, people just looked at me. Then I realised they all call him 'director sir'. And they don't call Nani by his name either - they call him 'hero sir'. This was very interesting. Even an AD never says Srikanth is very young; they always say, 'I'll talk to director sir and tell you if I have any suggestion or doubt.'"

She continues, "So the immense respect they have for the position of director says a lot about their work style. For them, if a director says a location is needed, or an actor, or a rewrite, they do it because the director has said so."

"The way they bounce ideas, the importance they give to writing, and ultimately the acceptance that the director's word is the last word... The way I worked with Nani, not a single day did I feel he was difficult. He was always collaborative."

She appreciates how Nani is absolutely down-to-earth, always punctual, and grounded despite his immense fandom.

She adds, "He never questions a retake. He doesn't hesitate to give suggestions. He was such a help for me while performing because I had a language barrier, but Nani was there. It shows the culture behind his becoming the superstar he is. He's frank about starting his career as an assistant director, and he never forgets that. He values his family and his struggling days. For me, this was a lovely world where I was working with passionate people."

Speaking of the conversations these days about strict work hours, Sonali Kulkarni emphasises the discipline maintained on South film sets.

She says, "There have been very few days when we had running breaks. They respect those 20 minutes for the team. If they promise junior actors that the shift will end by 6 o'clock, and if there's an extension, the agents of junior actors are always consulted. People are given importance because they travel miles to reach the location. Their food is always taken care of."

She continues, "Similarly, the discipline among junior actors is remarkable. When they're given a position, they don't move. Nobody keeps shouting for them - they know their responsibility. I've heard that it's very disciplined down South, and it's true."

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the slums and introduces Nani as Jadal, a fierce tribal leader. He will lock horns with Raghav Juyal's character, Vikram Maalik.

The Paradise is set to hit cinemas on September 24, 2026.

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