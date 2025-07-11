<i>Kill</i> Star Raghav Juyal Bags A Role In Nani's Telugu Action Thriller <i>The Paradise</i>

Raghav Juyal, who had impressed the audience last year with his violent performance in Kill, has bagged yet another role. This time, it is Nani's upcoming Telugu action thriller titled The Paradise, which will be directed by Srikanth Odela.

The makers made the announcement yesterday on Raghav Juyal's birthday.

What's Happening

Raghav Juyal adds another feather to his cap as he has been roped in to play a role in Nani's The Paradise.

The makers took to X yesterday to announce the news. They shared how Raghav Juyal and the director were building a character design for the latter's role in the film.

The post read, "Happy Birthday @TheRaghav_Juyal. Welcome to #TheParadise. In CINEMAS on 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

Speaking to Variety, Srikanth Odela said, "We initially imagined a lean guy with a thick moustache for this ruthless role. But after watching Kill and witnessing Raghav's menacing performance, we were convinced he was the perfect fit. He brought a raw intensity that completely won us over. We're truly excited about what he brings to this character."

About The Paradise

The plot of the film revolves around a rebellious man who grows up to be a bona fide leader, specifically for the people who have been neglected for the longest time. As per Variety's report, it is "an examination of societal prejudice set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad."

No further updates on the cast members have been revealed.

In A Nutshell

After receiving critical acclaim for his performance in Kill last year, Raghav Juyal is now part of Nani's The Paradise. His other recent project includes the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. He is reportedly starting his shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's King in September 2025.