Why Nani Did Not Cancel <i>HIT 3</i> Success Bash Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after U.S. mediation. Actor Nani hosted a celebration for HIT: The Third Case amid rising tensions. Nani emphasized supporting the Indian Armed Forces during the event.

At 5:25 PM on Saturday, US President Donald Trump shared that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night of talks" mediated by the United States.

This followed by a confirmation by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign ministry in Pakistan, just minutes later.

However, before the ceasefire was declared, when tensions between India and Pakistan was on the rise, the makers of HIT: The Third Case hosted a bash in Hyderabad to celebrate the film's box-office success.

Director Sailesh Kolanu and actors Nani, Srinidhi Shetty and Adivi Sesh were present at the event.

During the celebration, Nani addressed the ongoing conflict and said he did not want to cancel the event, as he did not want to give terrorists the satisfaction of disrupting it.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Nani said, “Let us talk about what's happening in the country. Operation Sindoor and what followed next. I was speaking to the team today about whether it's okay to have a success event in a sensitive time like this. But I immediately felt that the situation was sensitive because those people (terrorists) tried to create a problem for us. Our Indian Army responded to them with focus, in a dignified manner.”

Nani also shared that he wanted to make a statement by going ahead with the party. The actor took a moment to applaud the Indian Armed Forces for their commendable efforts in defending the country against Pakistan.

“Let's not give them the satisfaction of even feeling that a success meet in some part of India was cancelled due to what they did. We have the responsibility of making a statement and showing them they weren't able to touch us. Let's salute the Indian Armed Forces and respect everyone fighting on the front lines. We are able to leave our homes and function normally only because of them,” Nani said.

HIT: The Third Case is the third instalment in the popular HIT franchise. The crime-thriller series began with HIT: The First Case in 2020, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

It was followed by HIT: The Second Case in 2022, which featured Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles.

HIT: The Third Case features Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar and Srinidhi Shetty as ASP Mridula. Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, and Ravindra Vijay are also part of the project.