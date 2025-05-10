<i>HIT The Third Case</i> Day 9 Box Office Collection: Progress Report On Nani's Film

South star Nani's HIT: The Third Case debuted in the theatres on May 1. The action thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has till now minted Rs 65 crore.

On Day 9 (May 9), HIT: The Third Case earned Rs 1.75 crore at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 65.25 crore. The movie witnessed an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 16.29 percent on its second Friday, added the report.

Breaking it down, HIT: The Third Case recorded an occupancy rate of 16.33 percent for the morning shows. It was followed by the afternoon shows registering 31.95 percent. While the audience attendance during the evening screenings stood at 20.57 percent, the night shows peaked at 40.4 percent.

Nani slips into the shoes of SP Arjun Sarkaar in HIT: The Third Case. KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, ASP Mridula and Nani's love interest. Adil Pala, Suriya Srinivas, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Nepoleo, Komalee Prasad and Ravindra Vijay are also seen in pivotal roles.

Previously, Nani opened up about how he got roped in HIT: The Third Case.

The actor, in a conversation with Telangana Today, shared, “I got a call from Wall Poster Cinema. They said they were from the HIT franchise and asked me to drop by. When I walked in, Sailesh Sir was reading a book. He asked me what I do, and I showed him my previous work."

Nani added, “I had a three-minute video I had recorded for an audition—it was not even meant for this role. But after watching it, he said, ‘That is enough. I will talk to Nani and get back to you.' And boom—I was in."

HIT: The Third Case is the third part of the cop franchise. The first installment, HIT: The First Case (2020), featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in key roles. The second segment, HIT: The Second Case (2022), was led by Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.