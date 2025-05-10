"Pakistan Agrees To Immediate Ceasefire," Says Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Minutes after Donald Trump's big announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's foreign minister put out a statement on social media platform X, saying Islamabad has agreed to it.

In his post on X, Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar wrote, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 10, 2025

Declaring the ceasefire on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries." He added that by doing so, both countries have shown "common sense and great intelligence".

India's foreign secretary also confirmed the ceasefire at a 30-second press briefing, saying, "The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3:30 pm IST today. Both sides have agreed to a ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea. The two DGMOs will speak again on May 12 at noon (1200 hrs)."

Asserting India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, foreign minister S Jaishankar said, "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." Regarding the ceasefire, Dr Jaishankar said, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action."

