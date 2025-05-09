<i>HIT: The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Progress Report On Nani's Film

Telugu star Nani's latest offering, HIT: The Third Case, opened in the theatres on May 1. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has been maintaining a decent run at the box office.

On Day 8 (May 8), HIT: The Third Case minted Rs 2 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 63.40 crore. In the Telugu markets, the action thriller witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 15.56 percent on its first Thursday, added the report.

Coming to the detailed analysis, the afternoon shows registered the highest footfall of 17.53 percent. This was followed by the night shows, which stood at 17.14 percent. On the other hand, the evening screenings recorded 15.58 percent occupancy and the morning shows at 11.99 percent.

Besides Nani, HIT: The Third Case also features Srinidhi Shetty in a key role. Nepoleo, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adil Pala, Komalee Prasad, Samuthirakani, and Ravindra Vijay are also a part of the project.

HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022), led by Adivi Sesh. The first part, HIT: The First Case released in 2020. Vishwak Sen headlined the project.

Recently, Nani opened up about the HIT universe and whether the makers were planning to release any more parts of the beloved franchise.

Nani, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, said, "It's already a universe in its way. It's a cop universe, but I was saying that we have bigger plans, and as we move forward, maybe a fifth or sixth HIT. What if all the cops come together for something bigger, a big case? That would be very exciting for the audience.”

Speaking about the portrayal of violence in HIT: The Third Case, Nani revealed, “We let the script make the decision. We didn't really decide to make the third one an action film or anything like that.”

HIT: The Third Case is jointly produced by Unanimous Productions and Wall Poster Cinema.