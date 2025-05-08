<i>HIT The Third Case</i> Week 1 Box Office Report: Nani's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

HIT: The Third Case, headlined by Nani, has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. The film, which arrived on May 1, has now crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.

On Day 7 (May 7), HIT: The Third Case earned Rs 2.13 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 61.20 crore. The action thriller witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 15.97 percent in the Telugu markets on its first Wednesday, added the report.

To break it down, HIT: The Third Case's morning shows recorded 11.63 percent occupancy, followed by 20.23 percent in the afternoon screenings. The evening shows registered 15.38 percent occupancy while the audience attendance in the night shows peaked at 25.77 percent.

HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is jointly bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Unanimous Productions and Wall Poster Cinema.

Besides Nani, the film also features KGF fame actress Srinidhi Shetty. She essays the character of ASP Mridula and Nani's love interest. Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleo, and Ravindra Vijay are also seen in important roles.

HIT: The Third Case is about SP Arjun Sarkaar (Nani), who investigates a series of brutal murders in Jammu and Kashmir. His probe unleashes darker secrets that challenge him physically and mentally.

Not just fans, but Telugu star Ram Charan has also praised HIT: The Third Case. On May 3, the actor gave a shoutout to the film team on X.

Ram Charan wrote, “Hearing fantastic reviews about HIT 3. Special mention to my dear brother Nani for choosing unique scripts and scoring blockbusters across genres. Hats off to Sailesh Kolanu for scripting and executing this intense film. Congratulations, Srinidhi Shetty, Prashanth Rangaswamy and the teams for the superb success.”

HIT: The Third Case is the sequel to the 2020 blockbuster HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen. The second part, HIT: The Second Case, led by Adivi Sesh released in 2022.