No Censor Board Relief Yet For Salman Khan-Starrer <i>Maatrubhumi</i>: "Makers Trying Their Best"

Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is facing delays due to the film's connection to China. Earlier, several reports claimed that the Salman Khan-starrer could soon see the light of day following the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) screening next week. Now, reports indicate that there has been no such development yet.

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama shared, “I wish these reports were true. But with a heavy heart, I'd like to inform you that there has sadly been no update about its CBFC screening. The film is still stuck due to its China connection.”

The report further added that the makers are in touch with relevant government officials to find a solution. The makers are trying their best to find a solution and are in touch with the relevant government officials, it stated. Once a solution is achieved, the CBFC will pass the film, after which Maatrubhumi will be released in cinemas, it added. This may happen within a few days or weeks, or it may take more time. But as of now, the status is the same as before for Maatrubhumi, the report stated.

Sharing an update on the release date the source quoted by the outlet shared, “As said before, it all depends on when the issues get resolved. If it happens sooner, the makers will definitely try to bring out the film in theatres in 2026 itself, though there are not enough vacant slots available. Or else, it'll move to 2027.”

Maatrubhumi was initially announced as the Battle of Galwan but was renamed earlier this year. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China. Alongside Salman Khan, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh and Ankur Bhatia in prominent roles.

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