Ahaana Krishna Officially Married To <i>Lokah</i> Cinematographer Nimish Ravi. See Announcement Post

After weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship, Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have made it official. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on September 13, the actor announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The wedding took place at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram.

The images featured Ahaana in a traditional South Indian bridal look. She wore a red Kanjivaram bridal saree with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Nimish kept it simple in a cream three-piece outfit.

In the caption, Ahaana wrote, "Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi. My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here's to being same team for life and beyond!"

Ahaana also expressed gratitude to her team, crediting the people who had worked alongside her over the past few months for helping bring her dream to life exactly as she had envisioned it.

Ahaana Krishna-Nimish Ravi Wedding Speculation

Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi had been at the centre of wedding rumours for several weeks, with speculation growing after several industry personalities were reportedly spotted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife were also seen in the city, adding to the buzz, particularly as Nimish is set to collaborate with Rishab on the upcoming film Jai Hanuman.

The speculation gained further momentum on Tuesday when Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath shared a picture with Ahaana and Nimish at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The couple had previously maintained a low profile about their relationship and wedding plans, choosing to keep the details away from the public eye.

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