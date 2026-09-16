Vivek Dahiya Reveals He Worked At UK Bar, Delivered Pizza In His BMW

Before he received television fame and recognition, Vivek Dahiya was in the UK for higher studies. He took up various odd jobs to support himself. In an interview with Filmygyan, Vivek recalled those days and an unusual detail about his pizza-delivery stint. He shared that he used to make the deliveries on his BMW.

Vivek said, “I was a student in the UK. I was 18 years old and I wanted to earn and be self sufficient, to not be dependent on my father. I took print outs of my CV and randomly handed them over at every store while roaming around the city center."

He added, "You get a starting job like that only there, because you don't get serious jobs. When you don't have any experience to write, you write fraud things like working at NGOs in India. They will not be coming and checking anyway. This was a protocol that everyone followed at that time."

The actor recalled walking into a bar after spotting a vacancy for a bartender. "I had always imagined myself playing with glasses, and fantasised about making cocktails. It looked very glamorous. The manager told me that he can't give me the bartender job, but I can help around once the night starts. I went with a friend, we both were excited that we got our first job,” he shared.

Vivek revealed that he was given the job to clean the tables with a spray and cloth. However, what pushed him and his friend to quit the job was being asked to clean the garbage bins. “Later in the night, we had to pick broken bottles and glasses from the floor. After bending a few times, we realised that our backs would hurt a lot if we did this all night. My friend suggested that we should quit the job. By then, the manager asked us to pick up the garbage from the bins. My friend said that he is quitting the job, and I also left with him,” the actor revealed.

During the interview, Vivek Dahiya also said, "I even worked in a toilet paper factory, an LG TV factory and in call centres. I have also worked as a delivery boy for Dominos. I had a BMW and I used to deliver pizzas in that car. The customers used to be shocked that I came to deliver pizzas in a BMW."

Looking back, Vivek said those odd jobs played an important role in shaping him and taught him discipline that stayed with him as he progressed in his acting career. "You understand discipline, work ethics and decorum from these things,” he concluded.

