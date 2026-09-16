Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Ritesh Sidhwani's No-Pressure Approach To <i>Mirzapur The Movie's</i> Box Office

Mirzapur: The Movie may be enjoying a strong run at the box office, but actor Pankaj Tripathi says the film's makers chose not to make its collection figures the centre of the conversation. The actor has praised producer Ritesh Sidhwani for allowing the film to find its audience without repeatedly putting its numbers out on social media.

Speaking about the film's run, Pankaj said Ritesh's approach stood out once the film opened in theatres. He said, “Once the film was released in theatres and the daily numbers started coming in, Ritesh's approach was remarkable. Even as we crossed milestones, there was zero pressure from his end to project or showcase numbers across social media,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

According to Pankaj Tripathi, the producer was clear that the film's success should reach people naturally. Rather than turning every box office milestone into an online update, the team allowed audiences to talk about the film themselves.

“It was entirely his decision to let the film's success spread organically through word of mouth instead of attempting to constantly project numbers. That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer,” he added.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office

The approach comes as Mirzapur: The Movie continues to post steady numbers. On Tuesday, its 12th day in theatres, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Its domestic collection after 12 days stood at Rs 195 crore net, while the gross collection in India reached Rs 233 crore.

The film, a spinoff of the popular Mirzapur series, has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, it has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

Other than Pankaj Tripathi, the cast includes Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.