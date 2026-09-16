"There Is No Boundary": Abhishek Banerjee On <i>Mirzapur's</i> Big Screen Success

Mirzapur The Movie has given fans another chance to see some of their favourite characters on the big screen. Among them is Abhishek Banerjee, who played Compounder in the first season of the OTT series in 2018.

As Mirzapur The Movie performs well at the ticket window, Abhishek Banerjee opened up about how the industry has changed since the show first arrived. The actor, who also worked as a casting director on Mirzapur, recalled a time when finding actors for an OTT project was not easy.

He said there was a clear line between actors working in films and digital platforms. Abhishek feels that line has now faded and actors move freely between movies and web shows. For him, the success of Mirzapur The Movie also shows how audiences are no longer limited by where an actor started or what platform they first appeared on.

In a conversation with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee shared, “I was actually bored with the whole idea of people from the industry putting these tags about OTT and Bollywood actors and this and that. I hope that people are observing and understanding that there is no boundary, and anybody can flip any side.”

“I remember casting for Mirzapur and I remember how difficult it was at that time to communicate to some of the actors that this can be the next big thing. I used to say, ‘Just read the script, if you don't like the script, say no.' Many actors used to say that, ‘I'm not an actor to be seen on a laptop,' and now everybody wants to be a part of a good web show.”

As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie continued to earn Rs 0.08 crore on Day 13. With this latest collection, the film's total India gross has reached Rs 233.23 Crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 195.78 Crore.

Along with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, Mirzapur The Movie also brings back Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi from the original show.

Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit, which was earlier played by Vikrant Massey in the series. Ravi Kishan is also part of the film in a new role.