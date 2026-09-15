<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: 2nd Monday Report Card Of Pankaj Tripathi-Ravi Kishan Film

On its second Monday, Mirzapur The Movie saw a drop in collections but managed to hold steady. The film is slowly inching towards the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide amid strong box-office competition from Haiwaan and Hanuman Ansh.

Details

As reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India across 7,014 shows. With this, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 190.20 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 226.64 crore.

On Day 11, the film minted Rs 1 crore overseas, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 47 crore. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 273.64 crore.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between Episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Film's Song Ghoom Ghoom Was Inspired By Dhurandhar's Fa9la? Choreographer Reveals Ravi Kishan's Idea