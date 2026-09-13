<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi's Film All Set To Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie is maintaining its momentum in its second week at the box office.

What's Happening

The film recorded a 31.6% jump in India nett collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 12.50 crore on Day 9, per Sacnilk.

The film had collected Rs 9.50 crore on its second Friday from 6,763 shows. On Saturday, the number of shows increased to 7,183, while its overall occupancy also improved from 29% to 37%.

The latest day's collection was consequently 31.6% higher than the previous day's earnings.

With the Day 9 business added, Mirzapur The Movie has now earned Rs 170.45 crore in India nett. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 203.19 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 42 crore in gross earnings.

The film's worldwide gross collection has now crossed the Rs 245 crore mark, reaching Rs 245.19 crore. It ended its opening week with Rs 148.45 crore in India net collections.

Background

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.