<i>'Badi Mushkil Se Bache'</i>: Shehnaaz Gill's Flight Scare Video Goes Viral

Punjabi actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a flight scare that left her remembering both Waheguru and Ganpati Bappa.

The actor, who was travelling with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, shared a video of their turbulent journey on Instagram on Tuesday. The now viral clip shows the brother-sister duo praying and trying to keep calm as their flight encounters severe turbulence.

At one point, Shehnaaz can be heard chanting, "Waheguru, Waheguru," while Shehbaz appears to struggle to contain his nervous laughter.

As the flight began its descent towards the runway, Shehnaaz appeared to be willing the plane to land safely. The actor and her fellow passengers finally breathed a sigh of relief once the aircraft touched down.

"Bahut mushkil se bache aaj... So grateful we landed safely," Shehnaaz captioned the video.

While reports suggest the plane landed at the Mumbai airport, it could not be immediately ascertained where the actor boarded the flight from or where she landed.

Shehnaaz was most recently seen in Punjabi films Ishqnama and Singh vs Kaur 2, also starring Gippy Grewal.

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