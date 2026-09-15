<i>Toxic</i> OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Yash's Gangster Drama

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups released in theatres on August 26. The film featured Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. After its theatrical run, the gangster drama is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Audiences will get another opportunity to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

As per a report in 123Telugu, Toxic is expected to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on September 25. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform has officially announced or confirmed the date yet.

If the OTT premiere goes ahead as reported, the Yash-starrer will arrive online nearly a month after its theatrical release. The film is also expected to stream in multiple languages. Official confirmation of the streaming date is still awaited.

Speculation around Toxic's OTT release date emerged shortly after reports about the film's OTT deal made the rounds online. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, a major streaming platform had reportedly offered around Rs 150 crore for the film's digital rights. However, the makers were said to be holding out for a deal worth over Rs 200 crore.

The negotiations reportedly became more challenging after the film's disappointing theatrical performance. Streaming platforms are said to have revised their offers downward. Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that the makers could release a different cut of Toxic on OTT. No official details have been shared regarding whether the digital version will feature any changes.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash as a ruthless gangster navigating the criminal underworld of post-independence Goa while it remains under Portuguese rule. The actor plays dual roles as both Raya and his son Ticket.

Also Read | Toxic Review: Yash's Film Has Shades Of KGF, But Falls Short Of A Hollywood-Style Gangster Epic