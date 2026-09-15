"Wife Does The <i>Aarti</i>": Shah Rukh Khan Shares Details About Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Home

Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The superstar also interacted with fans and shared glimpses of how Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in Mannat.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around, and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness it's always better to share it with friends." He also added, “So a bit of sharing and laughing – let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love you."

The surprise #AskSRK session received a massive response from fans as they got an opportunity to ask the actor questions, making the holiday season even more memorable for them.

During the session, one fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he spent Ganesh Chaturthi. They wrote, “What do you do around Ganpati Time to celebrate the festivities?”

Shah Rukh Khan candidly answered the question, saying, "The wife does the Aarti and then the prayers, and tonight she will do the Visarjan." Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time.”

Shah Rukh Khan has always been admired by fans for his flexibility with religious diversity and celebrating festivals of different faiths. The actor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Eid, Holi and Christmas with his family. In his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, he had opened up about his perspective towards religion and shared that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra and offer Namaz too.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his much-awaited action film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

King is set to release on December 24.

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