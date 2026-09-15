Why Shah Rukh Khan Isn't Worried About <i>King's</i> Hollywood Competition: "<i>Hum</i> Centre <i>Ki</i> Tasty <i>Tikki Hain</i>"

The December box office is already looking packed, and Shah Rukh Khan seems to have no plans to worry about it. As King gears up for its December 24 release, the film will land around the same time as two major Hollywood titles, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. But when a fan asked Shah Rukh if King was stuck between the two films like the filling in a sandwich, the actor had a rather fun response.

During his latest #AskSRK session on X on Tuesday, SRK was asked if the release date of King could change because of the Hollywood competition. With his signature wit, the actor joked about being the best part of the sandwich. He wrote, “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain.”

The actor also gave fans an update on the shoot and revealed that making King came with its share of physical setbacks. He said he suffered a few injuries while filming, which meant the shoot had to stop and start several times. However, Shah Rukh confirmed that he has recovered and the film is now close to completion.

“Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good,” King Khan wrote.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh what he was most excited about showing audiences. The actor did not pick just one aspect of the film. Instead, he said he wanted viewers to enjoy everything that the team had worked on, from the action and songs to the cast – and even his hair.

SRK said, “Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.