2 Dead In 2 Days During Clashes Over Ganesh Chaturthi Procession In Tamil Nadu

A man who was attempting to broker peace between two groups following clashes during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession was killed in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, making it the second such murder linked to Ganesh Chaturthi-related clashes in the state in two days.

The latest incident was reported in the villages of Keelkarapattu and Melkarapattu in Cuddalore district.

Youths from the two villages had taken Ganesh idols in separate mini-trucks from their respective villages and immersed them at Devanampattinam beach in Cuddalore on Wednesday. Police said an argument broke out between the two groups during the procession.

The groups later returned to their respective villages. A meeting was subsequently held in Keelkarapattu to discuss the dispute that had erupted during the procession.

It was during this meeting that the situation escalated into a clash between the two groups. Ramu, from Keelkarapattu, was reportedly trying to separate those fighting when he was attacked.

Police said Ramu was carrying a rod and that it was snatched from him during the clash. He was then allegedly hit with the same rod, causing him to fall to the ground with serious injuries.

Ramu was rushed to the Government Hospital in Panruti, where doctors declared that he had died.

A senior police officer told NDTV: "It was not a planned murder, but things went horribly wrong after clashes during the Ganesh Chaturthi procession. We are investigating."

Police have been deployed in both Keelkarapattu and Melkarapattu amid tension. Ramu's body has been kept at the Panruti government hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances of the clash and identifying those involved.

2nd Death In Chennai

The Cuddalore killing comes a day after a separate death following a dispute during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Chennai.

In Ramapuram's Venkateshwara Nagar, a dispute broke out between two groups over the route of a Ganesh procession. Though police intervened and the groups dispersed, another confrontation broke out later that night.

Srinivasan, who was present during the confrontation, was allegedly struck in the chest and collapsed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the case.