'Had No Idea Who He Was': Deep Dhillon On Meeting 20-Year-Old Salman Khan Before His Debut

Deep Dhillon, known for playing Jayadratha in BR Chopra's epic TV series Mahabharat, has worked extensively in Hindi television, Bollywood, and Punjabi cinema. The actor recently opened up about his early days in Mumbai and his unexpected connection with Salman Khan before the latter became a Bollywood star.

Deep recalled meeting a young Salman, who would occasionally offer him a lift to the train station. He also spoke about how he landed the role of a truck driver in Maine Pyar Kiya.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Deep recalled, "I was shooting for Joshile at the time. Pack-up used to happen late at night around 2 am. I used to live in Antop Hill and couldn't go back home that late, so I walked on the beach. Fighters used to come there in the morning for practice; I also joined them. Poonam Dhillon, actor Ranjeet's wife, Aloka, and 2-3 other people used to come there to ride horses; that's where I met Salman for the first time."

Deep shared that Salman Khan was around 20 when they first met, although he had no idea who the young actor was at the time. "One day he asked me, 'Where do you stay? I live in Bandra. Come, I will drop you there.' He used to drive a Mercedes. I was surprised that such a young boy was driving a luxurious car, so I asked him, 'What does your father do?' He was a little hesitant at first but then replied, 'Please don't tell anyone I am Salim Sahab's son.' Then, I realised who he was, and he belonged to a very reputable family. Once or twice, he dropped me at Bandra station."

Salman had not yet made his Bollywood debut and was largely known as screenwriter Salim Khan's son.

Deep Dhillon further revealed how he landed a role in the Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya.

He said, "There was a young guy who came to Mumbai to become an actor. I advised him that acting does not work for everyone; start assisting directors. He became Suraj Barjatya's assistant. One day, he came to my house to tell me that there was a role for me in Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya. I said, 'It is a Rajshree film; what's my role in it?'. He asked me to meet Suraj ji."

When Deep met Sooraj Barjatya, the filmmaker told him about the truck driver's role in Maine Pyar Kiya. The character had been in the casting process for some time but he had yet to find an actor he felt was right for the part. "I was not convinced. I thought it was just a truck driver role; you just have to drive a truck. There is no acting in it, but then he told me you should do it. You suit the character," he said.

The conversation eventually turned to his remuneration. Deep shared the amount he expected to be paid for the role, but was told that his demand was too high.

The actor said, "He said they were not paying this much money to anyone. The film has Rajeev Varma, Aloknath, and Salman as the hero. Who was paid what, I don't know, but even he would not have gotten what he is taking today. So I did the role. I got the amount I wanted. I said I wouldn't do the film otherwise."

Produced by Rajshri Productions, Maine Pyar Kiya marked Salman Khan's first lead role as Prem and Bhagyashree's big-screen debut as Suman. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1989 and was declared an all-time blockbuster at the domestic box office.

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