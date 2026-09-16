Salman Khan Gets Ganpati Aarti Direction Wrong, Arpita Khan Corrects Him: Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing, and Salman Khan was among the Bollywood stars seen taking part in the festivities with his family. During the Ganpati aarti at his brother Sohail Khan's house, the actor had a brief moment of confusion after he appeared to perform the ritual in the wrong direction. His sister Arpita Khan noticed and corrected him.

Without interrupting the ceremony, Arpita gestured towards the correct direction and guided Salman through the ritual. The actor understood what she was pointing out and adjusted his movements accordingly.

The light-hearted exchange did not end there. After completing the aarti, Salman was also seen explaining to his niece how the ritual should be performed.

For the occasion, Salman opted for a relaxed all-black look, pairing a black T-shirt with a matching cap and a sleeveless grey jacket. Arpita embraced a more traditional style in a green-and-black embroidered ethnic ensemble featuring floral details. The siblings joined other family members, friends and guests for the Ganpati celebrations.

The Ganpati visarjan was held within the premises of Sohail Khan's building, where a large water tank had been set up for the immersion ceremony. Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, was also seen lending a hand during the visarjan.

Several of Sohail's friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon and Sargun, joined the Khan family as they bid farewell to the Ganpati idol.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The movie has been in development for some time and was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 17.

Meanwhile, Salman has another project lined up with producer Dil Raju. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.

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