Video: Missed Ganpati Puja At Home, Air India Crew Member Finds Bappa At 35,000 Feet

An emotional moment onboard an Air India flight has touched the internet after a passenger helped a flight attendant celebrate Ganpati Puja at 35,000 feet. Anuradha Soni, a flight attendant, shared a video of the moment on Instagram. She said her flight had been changed, which meant she had to operate another flight and could not attend the Ganpati Puja at home.

A Passenger's Ganesh Idol Made Her Day

Soni said she was feeling sad about missing the puja and thought, "Bappa, iss baar aapki puja miss ho jayegi." But things took an unexpected turn when a passenger brought a Ganesh idol onto the flight, right around the time of the Ganpati Puja.

The video shows Soni welcoming the idol onboard and offering her prayers during the flight. She described the moment as a blessing and said it felt as though Bappa was telling her, "Main tumhare saath hoon, chahe tum kahin bhi ho."

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Sharing the video, Soni wrote that the experience reminded her that "Jo hum plan karte hain, usse kahin zyaada achha Bappa ka plan hota hai." She thanked Bappa for what she called a "beautiful blessing" and an "unforgettable experience," ending her post with "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Internet Is Emotional

The video quickly drew emotional reactions from viewers, with many calling the moment heartwarming and describing it as a sign of faith. "This is today's best video on the internet," one person wrote. Another said, "This is so heartwarming. made my day."

"One of those moments that make you believe! Thank you for sharing!" read another comment. Some viewers saw the incident as a reflection of Soni's devotion. One comment read, "If you have devotion in your heart, then the creator of the universe appears himself to bless you."

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Another person wrote, "Miracle of bappa wen he wants you lucky you." A viewer also wrote, "When your devotion...love...faith...believe is true from inside...pritam always finds a path towards his devotee."

The video also prompted a practical question from one viewer: "Do they allow taking on flights with us?"

For Soni, however, the significance of the moment was less about the flight and more about being able to offer her prayers when she had thought she would miss them.