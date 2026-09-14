Indian Railways' 5-Day Bali Package: Check Price, Itinerary And What's Included

Planning a trip to Bali can be exciting, but arranging flights, hotels, food and sightseeing on your own can take a lot of time. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) now has a package that brings these parts together in one trip. The five-day Bali holiday starts from Hyderabad on October 24. The package includes some of Bali's well-known beaches and temples, along with a visit to Ubud, famous for its art, culture and peaceful surroundings.

Here is everything you need to know about the price, travel dates, daily schedule and services included in the IRCTC Bali tour package.

Also Read: Planning Your First Trip To Bali? Here's A Simple Travel Guide

Itinerary

The Bali trip begins with the journey from Hyderabad. Travellers need to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by 8 pm and will take the flight to Bali at 11:35 pm. On the first day in Bali, the group will reach Denpasar around noon. After meeting the tour guide, travellers will be taken to the hotel. Lunch will be provided on the way.

After checking in, the group will visit Jimbaran Beach in the evening and have an Indian dinner before returning to the hotel.

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The second day is packed with sightseeing. After breakfast, travellers will visit Kintamani and Ubud. On this day, travellers will get to experience a traditional Barong and Keris dance, along with visits to Celuk and Mas villages, and views of Mount Batur and Lake Batur. The tour also covers the Sacred Monkey Sanctuary and Tirta Empul Temple.

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Day three starts with a visit to Tanjung Benoa Beach, where travellers can enjoy a banana boat and glass bottom boat ride. They will also visit Turtle Island. Later, the group will head to Uluwatu Temple and watch the Kecak dance during sunset.

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On the fourth day, the tour covers Taman Ayun Temple, Ulun Danu Bratan Temple and Tanah Lot Temple. Travellers can also enjoy the sunset at Tanah Lot. The final day is for returning home.

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After breakfast, travellers will check out and head to Denpasar Airport for the flight back to Hyderabad.

Package Details

The IRCTC package covers round trip flights between Hyderabad and Denpasar, along with accommodation in a three star hotel.

Travellers will get four breakfasts, five lunches and four dinners during the trip. Two 500 ml water bottles will also be provided to each person every day.

The package also covers entry fees for the places listed in the itinerary. Local travel will be arranged in an air conditioned deluxe bus and an English speaking guide will be available throughout the tour.

A 2% TCS charge is included, which can be claimed as a refund from the Income Tax Department as per the applicable rules. Travel insurance is also provided.

Some costs are not part of the package. Any rise in airport taxes or fuel charges will have to be paid separately. Travellers cannot choose their meals as the food menu is fixed. Tips for drivers and guides, laundry, drinks, personal expenses and any service not listed in the package will also cost extra.

Also Read: Why Bali Is One Of The Most Popular Holiday Destinations For Indian Travellers

Cost

The Bali package price depends on how many people share the hotel room. For one person staying alone, the cost is Rs 1,01,600 per person. If two people share a room, the price comes down to Rs 95,900 per person. For three people sharing a room, each person will pay Rs 95,500.

Children between two and 11 years also have separate rates. A child who gets a bed will be charged Rs 89,050, while a child travelling without a separate bed will cost Rs 85,500.