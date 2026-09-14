"There Is So Much Smog": Man Explains Why He Chose Hyderabad Over Gurugram For Work

Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are among the popular choices for tech professionals looking for jobs in India. While Bengaluru is known for its technology industry and weather, Hyderabad is often praised for its lifestyle and relatively affordable living. Gurugram offers corporate and tech jobs along with good connectivity across Delhi-NCR. A tech professional named Hashir has now sparked a discussion online after explaining why he chose Hyderabad over Gurugram for work. In a video shared on Instagram, Hashir said he was recently given the option to choose his work location between Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram.

Hashir described Hyderabad as a very nice place to stay while questioning the appeal of Gurugram. He said he wondered who would choose Gurugram over Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He then referred to Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida as the five sisters of agony and despair while questioning why someone would want to live in Gurugram.

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Hashir said Gurugram experiences very high heat in summer and very cold weather in winter. He added that rainfall can lead to floods and claimed that smog can push AQI to 700.

He also referred to concerns around road safety and aggressive driving in the city, saying these were among the reasons he would personally choose Hyderabad.

He ended the video with a sarcastic remark for people living in the area, saying he felt sorry for them and hoped things would get better, although he added that it was less likely.

In the caption, Hashir clarified that he was not trying to hate on any of the cities and said he did not want to be "slimed unnecessarily."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "So true."

Another user noted, "I am the one who will choose Gurugram instead of Bengaluru."

"Not everyone has an option," added a third user.