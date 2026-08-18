Gurgaon Woman Quits Rs 1.5 Lakh Big 4 Job, Now Earns 5-6X As LinkedIn Consultant

A Gurgaon woman earning Rs 1.5 lakh a month at a Big 4 firm has drawn attention online after leaving her corporate career to build an independent business. Entrepreneur Riya Upreti shared the journey of her friend Shivangi on X, explaining how she moved from a well-paying corporate role to becoming a LinkedIn consultant.

"Even after earning Rs 1.5L/month at a Big 4 in Gurugram, my friend Shivangi didn't want to work. She didn't want to spend her life working for someone else. She had watched me build my business and knew it was possible to build something of her own. But she wasn't comfortable creating content," Upreti wrote on X.

After watching Upreti build her own business, she began considering entrepreneurship but initially struggled with the idea of putting herself out online. Upreti encouraged her to start small by using LinkedIn rather than trying to become a full-fledged content creator overnight.

Shivangi began posting on the platform, and her LinkedIn presence eventually turned into a source of income as people started approaching her for help with building their professional brands. She now reportedly works with eight to nine clients, most of them based outside India, and earns between five and six times what she made in her corporate job. The journey has also changed her confidence.

"Today, she works with 8-9 clients, mostly from outside India, and earns 5-6X what she made at her job. The girl who was once scared to put herself out there is now building her own personal brand. And that's what independence looks like to me: having the freedom to choose how you work, what you build, and who you build it for," Upreti added, along with a picture of two of them.

See the post here:

Upreti's post has gone viral, sparking discussion around career independence and entrepreneurship. One user wrote, "The real shift wasn't in the income multiple; it was in Shivangi realising her expertise had value beyond a corporate hierarchy."

Another commented, "Wow, what a beautiful story i love that Shivangi tried doing something for herself."