Marathi Test? Here's What Will Happen To Mumbai Auto-Taxi Drivers From Today

Mumbai auto and taxi drivers who do not know Marathi could now face action as the Maharashtra government begins enforcing its language requirement from Tuesday.

The government earlier gave drivers time to learn Marathi and complete the required training. That deadline has now ended. Drivers who do not know Marathi won't lose their licences immediately.

What happens if a driver doesn't know Marathi?

Drivers still have up to four months to comply. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said drivers who cannot demonstrate the required knowledge of Marathi will first be given a 30-day notice.

If they fail to meet the Marathi language requirement even after the notice period, their driving licence can be suspended for three months. If they still do not comply after the suspension, the licence can be permanently cancelled.

1.25 lakh drivers get relief

Around 1.25 lakh auto and taxi drivers who completed the Marathi language course conducted by the government and received certificates will not face action under this provision.

At the concluding ceremony of the 'Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Campaign' held in Thane, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Marathi is a "language of devotion, not compulsion". According to him, around 1.25 lakh auto and taxi drivers learnt Marathi, passed the examination and received certificates during the 105-day campaign.

Shinde said people should speak to non-Marathi speakers in Marathi instead of making fun of those who are learning the language. He said Marathi should be learnt out of love and respect, rather than fear of the law.

At the same time, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik took a strict stand on the rules and said the attitude of "I will not speak Marathi" will no longer be accepted.

Sarnaik credited Eknath Shinde with the political initiative behind the Marathi-learning campaign. He said the campaign would not have been possible if Shinde had not been his political guru. He also alleged that some Hindi-speaking leaders had tried to defame him and his department.

Sarnaik stated that the Industries Department, headed by Uday Samant, provided Rs 1 crore for the campaign.

Non-Marathi population

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other urban areas of Maharashtra have large non-Marathi populations. People from other states also make up a significant part of the auto, taxi and transport workforce.

The government says the objective is not to target non-Marathi people but to encourage everyone living in Maharashtra to learn Marathi.