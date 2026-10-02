Adani Group Reaffirms Rs 6 Lakh Crore Investment Push In Maharashtra

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has said that with the launch of 'Invest Maharashtra', the state is establishing a robust mechanism to convert investor intent into relentless on-ground execution. The Adani Group, he said, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the state and its hard-working people.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Invest Maharashtra' event here in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Pranav Adani said the Adani Group is proud to help build the twin engines of Maharashtra's future: industrial supremacy on one hand and dignity for every citizen on the other.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and through state partnerships, the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore across critical and upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification.

Projects worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore are already completed or under execution, he said. "This is our contribution towards Mumbai 3.0 -- not just a larger Mumbai, but a better-connected, more balanced and more inclusive metropolitan region," Pranav Adani stressed.

The Adani Group's partnership with Maharashtra state spans decades, but its recent commitments reflect a quantum leap in nature, scale and conviction -- at a time when the state aims to be a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region playing a central role.

"We have had the privilege of managing and transforming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), continuously enhancing passenger experience and operational excellence. Alongside it, we are delivering the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport -- a transformative infrastructure asset designed to anchor the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's growth -- and eventually handle over 90 million passengers annually," Pranav Adani highlighted.

Surrounding these twin aviation gateways, the Adani Group is developing integrated airport business and hospitality districts that will redefine urban mobility and commerce.

"Through Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), we power more than 3 million homes and establishments across Mumbai. The metropolis today leads major global financial capitals in clean energy adoption, with over 60 per cent of our power supply sourced from renewables. And to insulate Mumbai's financial core from outages, our 1,000 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission link brings resilient, clean green power directly into the city," said the Adani Enterprises Director.

Complementing this are the pumped storage hydro initiatives across the state to guarantee 24x7 green baseload power.

"Infrastructure must always have a human heart. Through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, we have undertaken one of the most ambitious and compassionate urban transformation initiatives in modern history. Our approach is people-first: ensuring dignity, creating modern housing before relocation, formalising and safeguarding thousands of micro-enterprises and transforming Asia's largest informal settlement into a vibrant, integrated economic hub without displacing the community's soul," said Pranav Adani.

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