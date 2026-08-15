Indian Oil Corporation Invites Applications For Executive Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various Executive positions through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The recruitment advertisement, issued on August 14, 2026, covers posts, including Graduate Engineer, Officer (Marketing), Law Officer, Assistant Quality Control Officer, and Diploma Engineer in different grades.

The application window opened on August 14. Eligible candidates can apply through the official IndianOil website. The last date to submit applications is September 3. The admit card is scheduled to be issued on September 15, while the Computer-Based Test is tentatively scheduled for September 24. IndianOil has said that these dates are subject to change.

Age Limit

The maximum permissible age as on July 1, 2026 is 26 years for Graduate Engineers and Diploma Engineers, 28 years for Officer (Marketing), and 30 years for Law Officer and Assistant Quality Control Officer posts. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories and other eligible groups as per the conditions specified in the recruitment advertisement.

Work Experience

Post-qualification work experience is prescribed for the Law Officer and Assistant Quality Control Officer positions.

Candidates applying for Law Officer must have at least two years of cumulative post-qualification professional experience as on June 30, 2026. The experience must have been acquired after declaration of the final law qualification result and may include legal work in courts or tribunals, law firms, private or public sector organisations handling legal functions, or Central or State Government legal functions.

Assistant Quality Control Officer candidates must have a minimum of two years of cumulative post-qualification experience in testing, research and development or quality control in petroleum, petrochemical, polymer or fertiliser unit laboratories, and/or in an eligible NABL-accredited laboratory.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion and Group Task, followed by a Personal Interview.

The CBT will contain 100 objective-type questions. Section A will cover General Aptitude, including Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability in English, while Section B will assess domain knowledge.

Each question will carry one mark, with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The CBT will carry 85 per cent weightage in the final merit list, while Group Discussion and Group Task will carry 5 per cent and the Personal Interview 10 per cent.

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories must secure at least 40 per cent in each CBT section and 45 per cent overall to qualify. The corresponding requirement is 35 per cent in each section and 40 per cent overall for SC/ST candidates, and 25 per cent in each section and 30 per cent overall for PwBD candidates.

Salary

Selected candidates in Grade A will receive an initial basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month, with the pay scale ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The approximate annual CTC for Grade A is Rs 18.4 lakh. Grade A0 carries an initial basic pay of Rs 40,000 per month, a pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 and an approximate annual CTC of Rs 14.8 lakh. Grade E0 carries an initial basic pay of Rs 30,000 per month, with a pay scale of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000 and an approximate annual CTC of Rs 11.1 lakh.

The remuneration package also includes Dearness Allowance and other benefits such as HRA or subsidised housing accommodation, medical facilities, gratuity, contributory provident fund, group personal accident insurance, leave encashment, LTC/LFA and performance-related pay, subject to the Corporation's rules.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee. Candidates from other categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 plus applicable GST.

Applications must be submitted online through IndianOil's website. The Corporation has clarified that hardcopy or manual applications will not be accepted.

Important dates:

Online application begins: August 14

Last date to apply: September 3, up to 5pm

Admit card: September 15

Computer-Based Test: September 24

The dates mentioned in the recruitment notice are tentative, and candidates have been advised to regularly check the IndianOil website for updates.

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2026: Check Detailed Advertisement Here