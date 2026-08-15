China Completes 582-Tonne Magnet For 'Artificial Sun', Eyes Fusion Power By 2030

China has completed and tested a giant 582-tonne superconducting magnet for its next-generation nuclear fusion project, a development that could strengthen its ambition to become a global leader in future energy technologies. According to Forbes, the magnet was built by the Institute of Plasma Physics in Hefei and is the largest fusion reactor magnet ever constructed. The D-shaped coil measures around 21 metres in length and 12 metres in width and is designed to help contain extremely hot plasma inside an experimental fusion reactor.

Forbes reported that the magnet will be used in the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST), a project often referred to as China's "artificial sun". The reactor is being designed to recreate the same fusion process that powers the Sun and other stars.

Scientists say the reactor will heat plasma to temperatures above 100 million degrees Celsius, several times hotter than the Sun's core. Because no known material can withstand direct contact with such temperatures, powerful magnetic fields are needed to keep the plasma suspended inside the reactor chamber.

The superconducting magnet is expected to play a crucial role in that process. Sixteen such coils will surround the tokamak reactor and generate the magnetic fields needed to contain the plasma safely.

According to Forbes, China aims to complete the BEST reactor by the end of 2027 and demonstrate fusion-based electricity generation around 2030. If successful, fusion energy could provide a virtually limitless source of clean electricity without the long-lived radioactive waste associated with conventional nuclear power plants.

The achievement is also being viewed as part of China's broader strategy to gain leadership in emerging industries. The country has already become a dominant force in solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles, and is now investing heavily in advanced energy technologies including nuclear fusion.

Fusion energy remains one of the world's biggest scientific challenges. Several countries and private companies are racing to develop commercially viable fusion reactors, with many seeing the technology as a potential answer to the growing electricity demands of artificial intelligence data centres and future industries.

While commercial fusion power is still years away, China's latest milestone marks a significant step in the global effort to turn the long-promised energy source into reality.