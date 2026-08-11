More Jobs, Lower Power Bill? What India's 300 GW Clean Energy Feat Means For You

India has crossed a major clean energy milestone. The country's total non-fossil electricity capacity reached 300.50 GW as of July 31, 2026, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

But the number is about more than just solar panels, wind turbines and power plants. For ordinary Indians, the shift could mean more jobs, greater energy security and, over time, lower electricity costs.

Of the 300.50 GW non-fossil capacity, solar accounts for the biggest share at 164.59 GW. Wind contributes another 58.14 GW. Large and small hydropower together account for 57.24 GW. Bio-power contributes 11.75 GW, while nuclear power adds 8.78 GW.

Significantly, India had only 2.8 GW of solar capacity in 2014. It now has 164.59 GW. Wind capacity has also grown from around 21 GW in 2014 to 58.14 GW today.

India's total electricity generation capacity is currently around 552 GW. That means non-fossil sources now make up more than 54 per cent of the country's installed electricity capacity. The target is to take this share to 60 per cent by 2035 under India's latest Nationally Determined Contribution.

Clean Energy Producing More Electricity

The transition is not just about adding capacity. Renewable energy generation has also climbed sharply. It rose from 190.96 billion units in 2014-15 to 477.79 billion units in 2025-26, according to MNRE data.

India also added a record 55.29 GW of non-fossil capacity in 2025-26. Solar alone accounted for 44.6 GW of this addition. Wind contributed another 6 GW.

The pace has continued in the current financial year. Between April 1 and June 30, 2026, India added around 13.90 GW of non-fossil capacity. Solar accounted for 11.89 GW, while wind added 1.35 GW. The remaining 0.66 GW came from large and small hydro, bio-power and nuclear sources.

Even Chinese social media has seen a surge in discussions around India's rapid expansion in solar manufacturing. "Never thought this day would come: Chinese Netizens complaining about 17 fold increase in Indian Solar Component manufacturing since 2018 and how it is driving top Chinese Solar companies into deep losses. Chinese Photovoltaic fortress has been breached from within by India," an X user said.

What It Means For Jobs?

The clean energy push is also creating demand for workers across several industries. These include solar panel manufacturing, engineering, construction, installation, operations and maintenance.

Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer at Premier Energies, said the expansion of renewable energy is giving solar manufacturers confidence to invest in new capacity and technology. He said the sector has also become a major employer, with more than 1 million jobs estimated across the clean energy value chain.

As solar and other renewable projects expand, the industry needs people for manufacturing, construction, installation, project management, maintenance and operations.

Will Your Electricity Bill Come Down?

Renewable energy has no fuel cost once a solar or wind project is operational. As India adds more capacity and technology improves, the cost of generating renewable electricity can fall. That could eventually help industries reduce their power costs.

And if businesses spend less on electricity, it can improve their competitiveness and potentially reduce costs for consumers. Hanish Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Sunkind India, said greater renewable energy adoption can help industries bring down power costs and improve competitiveness. He also said more affordable electricity could make clean energy a stronger engine of India's growth.

There is an important caveat, though. A rise in renewable capacity does not automatically mean that every household will immediately see a lower electricity bill. Power tariffs also depend on transmission costs, distribution companies, taxes, subsidies and other factors.

So the benefit is likely to build over time as renewable energy becomes a larger part of India's power system.

Centre's Clean Energy Push

The clean energy transition is also moving beyond large power projects. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is pushing solar power onto household rooftops.

The PM KUSUM scheme is helping farmers use solar power for agricultural needs and reduce their dependence on diesel and other fossil fuels.

Now, the government is looking at another source of space for solar power: water bodies. On July 31, the Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY).

The scheme will promote floating solar panels across reservoirs and other water bodies. The government estimates that the initiative could add another 5 GW of solar capacity to India's non-fossil electricity capacity.