Adani Green First In India To Surpass 20 GW Renewable Energy Capacity

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday announced it has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone predominantly through greenfield development.

The Adani Group company generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually, and the output represents nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, according to a statement.

"Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve. Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to the annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition," said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL.

The milestone follows Sagar Adani's address at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue held during London Climate Action Week at The Science Museum, London, last month.

At the forum, he highlighted the importance of accelerating electrification through renewable energy integrated with large-scale storage to strengthen energy security, improve affordability, and deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean power.

The feat comes within a decade of commissioning AGEL's first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition.

The company added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.

AGEL's operational portfolio comprises about 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind, and 3.3 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

Additionally, AGEL has commissioned 3.55 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the world's largest deployment outside China and one of the fastest executed globally.

"As renewable energy assumes a larger share of India's power mix, battery storage is becoming central to delivering reliable, dispatchable clean power," said Sagar Adani.

AGEL plans to add 10 GWh of battery storage in FY27 and expand its portfolio to 50 GWh over the next five years, supporting its 50 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat, is the centrepiece of AGEL's next phase of growth and the site of the world's largest renewable energy plant.

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