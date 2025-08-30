Indian Oil Corporation Announces 537 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Key Details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 537 apprentice positions across its Pipelines Division in various states. The recruitment drive includes opportunities in both technical and non-technical trades. The application process began on August 29 and will close on September 18.

The vacancies are available across five regions, with the Eastern Region (West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, etc.) offering the highest number of 156 seats. The Western Region (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, etc) has 152 seats, followed by the Northern Region (Delhi, Haryana, UP, etc.) with 97, the South Eastern Region (Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc.) with 85, and the Southern Region (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, etc.) with 47 seats.

Opportunities are available for various trades, including Technician Apprentice (Mechanical, Electrical, Telecommunication & Instrumentation), Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource, Accountant), and Data Entry Operator. Educational qualifications range from a full-time Diploma in Engineering for Technician roles, a Bachelor's degree for Trade Apprentice positions, and a minimum 12th Pass for Data Entry Operator roles.

The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 24 years as of August 31, 2025, with applicable relaxations for SC/ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates as per government guidelines.

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the percentage of marks obtained in their qualifying examinations. The duration of the apprenticeship training will be 12 months.

Interested individuals must first register on the NAPS/NATS portal and then submit their application through the IOCL Pipelines portal at https://plapps.indianoilpipelines.in/ before the deadline.

For detailed eligibility criteria and state-wise seat distribution, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification here.