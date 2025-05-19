IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For 1770 Positions Before June 2

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has officially announced a recruitment drive for 1,770 Apprentice vacancies in both Technical and Non-Technical trades. This opportunity is open across multiple IOCL units nationwide, offering aspiring candidates a chance to gain hands-on experience through apprenticeship training.

Key Highlights of the Recruitment

The selection process will be purely merit-based, considering the aggregate percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification relevant to the trade. There will be no written examination, and candidates will be shortlisted based on the criteria outlined in the official notification.

Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: May 3, 2025 (from 10:00 AM)

Last Date to Apply: June 2, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Tentative List of Shortlisted Candidates: June 9, 2025

Document Verification: June 16 to June 24, 2025

Applications must be submitted through the NAPS/NATS portals as well as IOCL's recruitment website: www.iocrefrecruit.in

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years as of May 31, 2025.

Age Relaxation: Applicable for candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC (NCL), and PwBD categories as per Government norms.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the aggregate percentage of marks scored in the qualifying examination.

In case of a tie in marks, preference will be given to the older candidate based on date of birth.

If the date of birth is also the same, matriculation marks will be considered.

PwBD candidates who meet relaxed eligibility conditions will be considered against reserved seats.

IOCL reserves the right to fill or not fill all notified positions depending on candidate suitability.

Leaves

General Leave: Up to 32 days (8 days per quarter)

Casual Leave: 12 days annually (pro-rated)

Holidays: As per establishment policy

Note: Unused leave will lapse post apprenticeship period.

List of Available Trades/Disciplines

Trade Apprentice (Attendant Operator - Chemical Plant) - Chemical

Trade Apprentice (Fitter) - Mechanical

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation

Trade Apprentice (Secretarial Assistant)

Trade Apprentice (Data Entry Operator - Fresher & Skill Certificate Holders)

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the detailed notification and submit their applications well before the deadline.