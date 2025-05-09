As India-Pak Escalation Triggers Panic Buying Of Fuel, Indian Oil Says...

Ample stocks of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG are available in the country and there is no need for panic purchase, the Indian Oil Corporation said on Friday as photos and videos of people queuing at petrol pumps to stock fuel made the rounds on social media.

The panic buying, mostly witnessed in states bordering Pakistan, came amid rising tensions between India and the neighbouring state over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

In a post on X, IOC, the country's largest oil firm said "there is no need for panic buying-fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets".

"Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly," it said.

IOC advised the citizens to stay calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which will help the company in keeping their supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.

"Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," it said on the micro-blogging site.

Several towns in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat sounded sirens and enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions on military infrastructure, along the entire western border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

The developments came after India foiled similar attempts at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country.

The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.