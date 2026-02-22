Indian Army Opens 100 Medical Officer Posts Under AFMS Short Service Commission

A new opportunity has opened for young doctors who wish to serve the nation. The Indian Army has announced fresh recruitment for Medical Officers under the Armed Forces Medical Services. This recruitment offers a chance for eligible candidates to join through the Short Service Commission.

The Indian Army has released the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Medical Officer (MO) Short Service Commission (SSC) Recruitment Notification 2026. There are 100 Medical Officer posts available for eligible male and female candidates who possess an MBBS degree.

The AFMS Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 notification was published on 14 February 2026. Online applications will be accepted from 21 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 through the official website, join.afms.gov.in.

Important Dates and Application Process

Applicants must be aware of the important dates associated with the recruitment process. The application process will begin on 21 February 2026 and end on 4 March 2026. Interviews will be conducted in March 2026. Applicants are required to apply online only, and offline applications will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to apply for the recruitment well in advance to avoid last-minute technical problems.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for all categories, namely General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Female, PH, and PWD, is £200. The fee should be paid only through the online process.

Vacancy Details

The Medical Officer category has been notified with a total of 100 vacancies. In order to ensure gender equality, 75 male and 25 female candidates will be selected.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with an MBBS degree who have also taken the NEET PG exam are eligible to apply. Only candidates with the required educational qualifications will be considered for the shortlisting process.

Age Limit and Selection Process

The age limit for the post is 18 years to 30 years as on 31st December 2026. Age relaxation will be given as per government rules and regulations.

The selection procedure will be based on the shortlisting of applications and then an interview. The candidates who qualify for the interview will also be required to verify their documents and undergo a medical examination to be finally selected.

If you want to have a career in the Armed Forces Medical Services, make sure you file your application within the stipulated period and prepare yourself thoroughly for the competition.