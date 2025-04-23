Hyundai Nexo To Be Used By IOCL To Test Hydrogen Cars In India

Hyundai Nexo to be used by IOCL
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has entered a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndiaOil) to explore the future of hydrogen-powered vehicles in India. Both organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this agreement, IOCL will begin the real-world testing of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEV) on Indian roads.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hyundai has handed over one unit of the Hyundai Nexo SUV, a hydrogen-powered vehicle, to Indian Oil to initiate the testing process. This vehicle will be tested over two years, covering a distance of around 40,000 kilometers. During these tests, the vehicle will be assessed over different parameters, including maintenance, performance, reliability, and other needs under Indian conditions.
The trial will also incorporate a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis to assess how affordable and efficient these hydrogen vehicles might be over time. The companies anticipate that the findings will offer valuable insights into the economic and environmental advantages of hydrogen-powered transportation. Through this partnership, Hyundai and IndianOil aim to create a pathway for cleaner and more sustainable mobility in India.
The company is also collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish a Hydrogen Innovation Centre. This center will assist startups and automotive firms in testing their hydrogen-related technologies and components. It is projected to become a significant hub for advancements in green hydrogen.
Commenting on the MoU signing, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, "As India's foremost smart mobility solutions provider, it is our firm resolve to innovate with future-ready technology. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation, a pioneer in India's energy sector, we aim to combine world-class Hydrogen fuel cell technology with Indian expertise."
He added, "Together, we seek to unlock the potential of Green Hydrogen as a transformative energy source making it accessible, affordable, and sustainable. We are confident this collaboration will serve as a critical step in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as an alternate sustainable fuel source in the times to come."
