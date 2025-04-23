Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Unveiled: Multiple Party Tricks

Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest luxurious concept vehicle, and it's not an S-Class. This is the Vision V, which possesses all the qualities of an S-Class with the aesthetics of a "V". Based on the VAN.EA platform, the vehicle is targeted at consumers looking for high-end, privately owned vans. The same platform will be used to spawn other electric vehicles of the brand in the future.
The electric vehicle offers consumers options to use it as a fancy limo and a luxury family vehicle. These qualities are incorporated in a boxy shell with short overhangs and massive 24-inch wheels. To add more glitz, the vehicle is loaded with illuminated elements and rather smooth surfaces on the body with a very few contour lines.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Variant-Wise Waiting Period Revealed: Details
The front end of the EV consists of LED headlights connected via a light bar placed below the three-pointed-star hood ornament. Going along with this is an illuminated grille with a mix of chrome elements. Following a similar pattern, the rear end of the vehicle gets a single-unit tail lamp with a rounded rectangular shape surrounding a massive glass pane.
Mercedes-Benz intends to introduce the Vision V in 2026. Although the production model might forfeit certain concept elements, it will continue to prioritize electric power, advanced technology, and comfort.
The electric vehicle offers consumers options to use it as a fancy limo and a luxury family vehicle. These qualities are incorporated in a boxy shell with short overhangs and massive 24-inch wheels. To add more glitz, the vehicle is loaded with illuminated elements and rather smooth surfaces on the body with a very few contour lines.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Variant-Wise Waiting Period Revealed: Details
The front end of the EV consists of LED headlights connected via a light bar placed below the three-pointed-star hood ornament. Going along with this is an illuminated grille with a mix of chrome elements. Following a similar pattern, the rear end of the vehicle gets a single-unit tail lamp with a rounded rectangular shape surrounding a massive glass pane.
On the inside, the consumers will come across a lounge-like cabin, which can be accessed via massive sliding doors that come with retractable and illuminated running boards. The cabin comes packed with rich wood trim, with white Nappa leather and white silk. Supplementing the opulence factor, the cabin gets a glass cabinet with polished aluminium frame. To uplift the feel, it also has a 42-speaker Dolby Atmos surround sound system.
The console between the front seats gets a touchpad for controlling the infotainment system. Similarly, the rear chairs come with flexible tubular cushions that can be extended to form a flat. The table present in the rear end can also be extended to become a chessboard with glass pieces. Separating the rear section from the driver's section is a glass panel that can be changed from transparent to opaque.
The list of tech also includes a 65-inch retractable 4K screen, which rolls up from the floor in front of the partition. It also has a transparent floor, which gives the occupant a chance to watch the screen extend and also a chance to look at the seven projectors. This also provides extra-projection surfaces for 360-degree cameras. All of this is used to offer various modes like work mode, Relax mode, and Gaming to offer a varying environment. With all of this, it also has a Karaoke function.
Mercedes-Benz intends to introduce the Vision V in 2026. Although the production model might forfeit certain concept elements, it will continue to prioritize electric power, advanced technology, and comfort.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world