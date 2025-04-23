Skoda Kylaq Variant-Wise Waiting Period Revealed: Details

The Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of other cars like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet
Skoda has now extended the waiting period for its popular sub-4-meter SUV, the Kylaq by 5 months. The Skoda Kylaq was launched under its India 2.0 strategy. The extension of the waiting period speaks volumes about its huge demand in the Indian market. The Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of other cars like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet.
The Skoda Kylaq's base trim- Classic is available only with a manual gearbox option and has the longest waiting period i.e. 5 months. Whereas, the mid-spec variants- Signature and Signature+ have a waiting period of 3 months. The Prestige trim has a waiting period extended up to 2 months.
The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter as an option. It is capable of churning out a peak power and torque of 115hp and 178Nm, respectively. Skoda claims that the manual transmission trim can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 10.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 118 kmph.
The Skoda Kylaq has also impressed Indian customers with its Bharat NCAP crash test as it scored 5 stars on the test bed, making it to the list of the safest cars in the Indian market. It promises the safety of the passengers with features like- multi-collision brake, hill hold control, electronic differential locking system, traction control system, motor slip regulation, and more.
The Skoda Kylaq SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
