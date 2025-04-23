Mercedes-Benz GLB Discountinued In India Amid Plunging Sales

Mercedes-Benz has now discontinued the GLB in India. It was the most affordable SUV offered by the German manufacturer in India. The Mercedes-Benz GLB was imported as a CBU unit from its Mexico factory. With every unit sold from the dealership, customers can still get their hands on the GLB as a second-hand possession.

The Mercedes Benz GLB made its first move in India with its launch in 2022. The 7-seater SUV survived in the country for around two years. However, it received a mild update in 2023 but failed to impress, and is now discontinued. The Mercedes Benz GLB was priced between Rs 63.80 lakh - Rs 69.80 lakh (prices ex-showroom).



Also Read: Kia K4 Hatchback Revealed Ahead Of Launch, Rivals Volkswagen Golf

It had three variants available in the Indian market, namely GLB 200 Progressive, 220d 4Matic, and 220d AMG Line 4Matic variants. The Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive had a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine churning out 163 HP and 250 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the 220d 4Matic and 220d AMG Line 4Matic variants were powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 190 Hp and 400 Nm, respectively.



Also Read: Shanghai Auto Show: Self-Driving Safety Concerns, Trade War Rule Stage

However, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electrified avatar of the now-discontinued GLB, which continues to sell in India. The Mercedes-Benz EQB has two variants in the lineup: the EQB 250+ and 350 4Matic, the prices of which start from Rs 72.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom).