Skoda Kodiaq Becomes First Indian Petrol SUV To Reach Everest's North Base Camp

Skoda Auto India has made history with the Skoda Kodiaq becoming the first petrol-powered SUV from India to reach the North Face Base Camp of Mount Everest. This achievement, conquered by the Kodiaq SUV, is now officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Commenting on this remarkable feat, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "At Skoda Auto India, we believe exploration drives progress. This achievement stands as a testament to this and finds great synergy with our strategy of being relevant, driving differentiation, and enhancing trust. Relevant because it reflects the growing ambition of Indian customers to go farther and demand more from their vehicles. Differentiated because no other petrol SUV has ever taken on such a formidable challenge and triumphed. And above all, it reinforces trust - trust in our products, our engineering, and our commitment to safety, quality, and reliability. We will continue with our focus on enabling journeys that go beyond the ordinary."

Skoda Kodiaq

Talking about the details, spanning over 6,000 kilometres across India, Nepal, and China, the Skoda Kodiaq traversed extreme altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and challenging terrains to reach the Mount Everest North Face Base Camp on the Tibetan side. This expedition showcases the strength of the Kodiaq as a combination of cutting-edge technology, European design, and real-world performance.

The Kodiaq has a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated with a 7-speed DSG and an AWD system and is capable of churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Also, it has two variants- Sportline and L&K, available at Rs 46,89,000 (ex-showroom), and Rs 48,69,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.