SAVWIPL Completes 2 Years Of Zero Fatality Corridor Programme At NH 19

To mark India's 79th Independence Day, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation, announced the successful completion of a two-year Zero Fatality Corridor programme on the Agra-Etawah-Chakeri section of National Highway 19 in Uttar Pradesh. SaveLIFE Foundation's ZFC approach has built a replicable and scalable model for reducing road crash deaths through a multi-faceted and evidence-based approach involving the 4Es - Engineering, Emergency Care, Enforcement, and Education for road safety.

As a result, the 'Surakshit Sadkein, Surakshit Bharat' initiative has reduced road crash fatalities by 7.5% compared to the baseline year, enhancing road safety for over 7.2 lakh commuters.

SAVWIPL 'Surakshit Sadkein, Surakshit Bharat' initiative

The programme, launched in November 2022, targeted one of India's most high-risk corridors by introducing engineering safety improvements, deploying electronic enforcement tools, installing locally-relevant and effective signage, and strengthening trauma care systems. The project team collaborated closely with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Transport Department, the State Road Safety Committee, and local administrations to deliver lasting change and establish a scalable proof of concept for adoption in other locations.

Key outcomes include:

Rectification of 7,000+ engineering hazards from over 16,000 identified

Strategic safety upgrades such as crash barriers, speed calming measures, and improved pedestrian facilities

300+ first responders trained in Basic Trauma Life Support (BTLS)

150+ commercial vehicle drivers trained in anticipatory driving techniques

Awareness campaigns reaching through outdoor media and local outreach, including 13 strategically placed billboards and dhaba branding for targeted community impact.

Informative pamphlets in Hindi and English were distributed to road users, offering clear safety guidelines for the redesigned intersection.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, SAVWIPL, said: "For us, progress in the automotive sector is as much about building safer communities as it is about innovation. The Group takes safety seriously - our Made-in-India models have achieved full 5-star safety ratings, and we are committed to extending that safety beyond our cars to the roads we share. The NH 19 Zero Fatality Corridor with SaveLIFE Foundation shows that when engineering, enforcement, training, and awareness come together, lives are saved. This measurable impact strengthens our vision of a self-reliant India, where independence also means the freedom to travel without fear."

This is the second Vision Zero Fatality Corridor project supported by SAVWIPL, following the Mumbai-Pune Highway initiative, which achieved a 61% reduction in fatalities. With proven solutions now integrated into government systems, the NH 19 model provides a blueprint for scaling road safety measures across India.