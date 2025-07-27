Mahindra BE6 Scales The London E-Prix Circuit, First Made In India eSUV To Do So

There has been a significant surge among the Indian audience for motorsports in the last couple of years. Thanks to the numerous streaming services that telecast Formula 1 and other motorsport events. Meanwhile, India bags another motorsport achievement as Mahindra has now recorded a milestone, becoming the first India-made electric SUV to scale the London E-prix circuit. The brand has recently shared pictures of the Mahindra BE6 on the track, probably up for a few hot laps.

Talking about the specs, the Mahindra BE6 gets two battery packs, a 59kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack available as options. The smaller battery pack claims to deliver a peak power and torque output of 227 hp and 380 Nm, while the 79 kWh battery promises 281 hp of power. Also, the all-electric SUV has several driving modes, including Boost Mode, which provides an exciting driving experience. Furthermore, the BE 6 Pack Two models are equipped with superfast charging technology, enabling a 20 to 80 per cent battery recharge in just 20 minutes when using fast DC chargers.

As per recent news, the brand is planning to give a hybrid powertrain to the BE6, as well as the XEV9e. Mahindra's flagship SUVs are going to utilize the already existing 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, and it will be mated with a strong hybrid system. Like other hybrid cars and SUVs, this powertrain will enable the XEV 9e and the BE 6 to deliver better fuel efficiency by making use of the engine and electric motor, which can work independently as well as together.

While the hybrid powertrain may take some time, the brand is also planning to introduce a few more variants for the BE6. Reports suggest that Mahindra has recently initiated the homologation for a Pack Three Select variant with a 79 kWh battery, as it currently has only the 59 kWh battery option.